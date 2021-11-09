Girl’s Day's Hyeri, Yoo Seung Ho & cast attend script reading for 'When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon'

Girl's Day Hyeri, Yoo Seung Ho, Byun Woo Seok and Kang Mina participate in the script reading session for 'When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon'. The upcoming KBS2 historical drama depicts the risky human desires, love and affection during the period of the strictest alcohol prohibition law in Joseon as the drama showcases an interesting romance between a determined inspector and a woman who will do everything and anything to make ends meet. Yoo Seung Ho will essay the role of Nam Young, a handsome and passionate Ministry of Patriots and Constitutional Affairs inspector.

Opposite him, Girl's Day Hyeri will be playing the role of Kang Ro Seo, a regular girl born to a poor aristocrat. Due to difficult circumstances, she is forced to be the family's breadwinner and begins to brew liquor secretly to pay off her family's debt. 'Record Of Youth' star Byun Woo Seok will take on the role of the rebellious crown prince Lee Pyo, an alcoholic who sneaks out of the palace to drink despite the prohibition law. Finally, 'Hotel Del Luna' actor Kang Mina will play the role of Han Ae Jin, who is the stubborn daughter of a noble family but knows what she wants to do in her life.

You can check out the script reading sessions below:

Other seasoned stars - Choi Won Young, Jang Kwang and Kim Ki Bang strengthen the drama with their many years of acting experiences. It is helmed by 'The Gentle of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop' and 'Doctor Prisoner' producing director Hwang In Hyuk and scriptwriter Kim Joo Hee. KBS2's new Monday and Tuesday historical romance drama 'When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon' is slated to air for the first time on December 20 at 9:30 pm KST (6 pm IST).

