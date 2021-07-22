Girl’s Generation Seohyun and Lee Jun Young’s upcoming quirky romance Netflix film wrap up filming

According to the production house, 'Moral Sense' started filming the main actors a while ago and has wrapped up the principal production. There may be some additional filming in the future, but most of the film is done and will be starting the post-production soon. Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, 'Moral Sense' is a film about a different romance between a man with an unusual taste and a woman who accidentally finds out his secret.

Seo Hyun, who recently played a shapeshifting swindler in the drama Private Lives, will star in her first movie. Jung Ji-woo, played by Seo Hyun in the film, is a woman who leads a racy romance by engaging in a “special” relationship with her co-worker after she accidentally learns about his secret peculiarities. Seo Hyun will transform into her character, who is cold and blunt on the outside but has a warm heart and charm unlike anyone else.

Debuted as part of Girl’s Generation in 2007, Seohyun had her theatrical debut in 2014 as the lead in the Moon Embracing the Sun musical and has also participated in the Korean versions of Gone with the Wind and Mamma Mia!. In March 2019, Seohyun signed with the agency Namoo Actors after having left SM Entertainment in October 2017.

Performing outstandingly across an array of genres like in the musical Swag Age: Shout, Chosun!, the drama Please Don't Date Him and Imitation, rising star Lee Jun-young will play the role of Jung Ji-hoo, a man with unusual tastes. Lee Jun-young will add vibrancy and excitement in the role as his character’s charm and figure, adored by his female co-workers, hide his secret and unique taste.

Lee Jun Young debuted as a new member of the boy band U-KISS in 2014. In 2017, he joined the survival program The Unit and bagged first place becoming a member of the project group UNB. He is also known for his roles in ‘Goodbye to Goodbye’ and ‘Special Meal for the weirdo Nara’.

Describing the film, Netflix said, “It is based on the hit webtoon by the same name, which has the main character under the humorous and suspenseful premise of hiding his unusual sexual proclivities from his colleagues.”

