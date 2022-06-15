Girls: aespa drops exciting schedule for July comeback with second mini album

After announcing their comeback with their second mini album ‘Girls’ through a teaser clip released on June 1 at midnight KST (May 31 at 8:30 pm IST), aespa has revealed more details for the same!

On June 14 at 8:30 pm IST (June 15 at midnight KST), aespa dropped a schedule poster, detailing everything that is to come leading up to their comeback on July 8. Before their pre-release track ‘Life’s Too Short’ drops on June 24 (KST) along with a music video for the song, aespa will be releasing teaser images and a music video teaser for the same, between June 21 (KST) to June 23 (KST).

Following this, aespa will be performing at their very first LA showcase on June 26 and June 27, while a teaser clip and teaser images are scheduled to drop for ‘Girls’ between June 27 and July 7, along with a music video teaser on July 7.

Check out the full schedule, below:

aespa had previously performed ‘Life’s Too Short’ for the first time at their debut Coachella performance in April. Following the announcement of their comeback with ‘Girls’, aespa further surprised fans by dropping a brand new song from their upcoming mini album on the same day. Titled ‘Illusion’, the song also has a lyric video to go along with it.

Further, aespa has also recently been announced as Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ artist for June. This makes the SM Entertainment girl group only the second Asian artist to be selected for the title after their fellow label mates, NCT 127.

aespa’s pre-release track ‘Life’s Too Short’ drops on June 24, followed by their second mini album ‘Girls’ on July 8. Stay tuned for more updates!

