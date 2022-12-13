Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa, and Jun Hyun Moo confirmed to host KBS Drama Awards 2022

This year's KBS Drama Awards will take place on December 31, 2022 at 9 PM KST. KBS has announced the host lineup for the award ceremony. Girl’s Day’ Hyeri , CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa , and Jun Hyun Moo will be MCs for this special night. Hyeri with a lively and fun personality will lighten up the mood of night, Jung Yong Hwa with his charming beauty, and Jun Hyun Moo with his experienced hosting skills will keep the audience interested throughout the award event.

Along with the announcement of MC’S, KBS also shared that fans can participate in voting for the popularity award through the KBS official website. The popularity awards will be presented at the award night. Fans can vote until midnight on December 28, 2022, voting began on December 12, 9 AM KST. Only one ID can be used per vote.

About Girl’s Day’ Hyeri

Hyeri is a well-known television personality, singer, and actress from South Korea. She belongs to the girl band ‘Girl's Day.’ As a permanent member of ‘Real Men’ in 2014, Hyeri earned the nickname ‘Nation's Little Sister.’ Her performance in the well-known television series ‘Reply 1988’ helped her gain recognition. You may see her in the k-drama 'May I Help You,' which is currently airing.

About CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa

Jung Yong Hwa is a south korean actor, singer and musician. He is the leader, vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the band CNBLUE. After making his acting debut in 2009's ‘You're Beautiful,’ the artist went on to star in numerous other K-dramas. He released his debut album, ‘One Fine Day,’ in 2015.

About Jun Hyun Moo

Jun Hyun Moo is a popular South Korean host and TV personality.He frequently appears on well-liked variety shows and is a recognizable face. Some of his shows where he is a regular cast or host are: ‘Hidden Singer,’ ‘Good Morning FM,’ ‘I Live Alone,’ ‘Non- Summit,’ and more.

KBS Drama Awards will take place on December 31, 2022 at 9 PM KST!