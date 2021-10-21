Girls' Day member Hyeri receives THIS special gift from 'Squid Game' star Jung Ho Yeon

Did you know Girls' Day member Hyeri and Jung Ho Yeon are best friends? We bet, you didn't know that these two talented girls have been friends for a long time now. On October 21, Lee Hyeri shared on her Instagram story, a transparent envelope with money inside tagging Jung Ho Yeon in her story. The idol-turned-actress joked that the 'Squid Game' star gave her allowance, praising her thoughtfulness. Head to Hyeri's Instagram stories to check out the gift.

It has been said that the cash envelope was a prize from Jung Ho Yeon's participation in the famous show 'You Quiz on the Block' for it has a tvN logo on it. Jung Ho Yeon's appearance in 'You Quiz on the Block' with Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho became a trending topic for it was one of her first solo tv guest appearances after the success of 'Squid Game'. She admitted that she was a huge fan of the show and was excited to appear on the variety show. She shared that there are some exciting projects in the pipeline but she cannot divulge any further details.

Meanwhile, On October 12, Netflix officially announced that the immensely popular series ‘Squid Game’ has become the biggest series on their site with 111 million viewers, just 25 days after release. The thriller series took the world by storm for its complex plots, well-made characters and intricate sub-plots. The entire cast received so much love and adoration.

