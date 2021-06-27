Girl's Day Sojin continues her hard work as an actress by joining hands with Hong Sisters

Park Sojin from the popular girl group Girl's Day is reviewing her next work.

According to reports on June 23, former Girl's Day member Park Sojin has been offered a role in the upcoming tvN drama Return. Her agency, Noon Company, has confirmed the same. They have also revealed that Sojin is positively reviewing the offer. The drama Return is the new work of Hong Sisters, screenwriter siblings Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran, who have written scripts for the dramas Hotel del Luna, A Korean Odyssey, Master's Sun and You're Beautiful among others. The series would be directed by Park Joon Hwa. Director Park has helmed the famous dramas My Roommate Is a Gumiho, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Touch Your Heart, Because This Is My First Life and Bring It On, Ghost.

Return is a fantasy drama about the stories of young magicians who deal with heavenly spirits. This is the first work the Hong Sisters will present in about two years since the release of Hotel Del Luna in 2019.

Park Sojin, mononymously Sojin, is best known as the leader of the girl group Girl's Day. She made her acting debut in 2011 with a cameo in MBC's I Trusted Him. She has, since then, worked in various dramas including Hot Stove League, The King: Eternal Monarch and The Spies Who Loved Me. She is one of the leads in the zombie action comedy Zombie Crush: Heyri set to release on June 30.

Return is scheduled to be aired on tvN in the second half of this year. It stars actors Lee Jae Wook, Park Hae Eun along with NU'EST member Minhyun, Oh My Girl's Arin, Yoo Joon Sang, and Oh Na Ra among others.

