Girl's Day's Hyeri revealed how boyfriend & actor Ryu Jun Yeol reacted to her drama, 'My Roommate Is A Gumiho'

Girl’s Day’s Hyeri expressed her gratitude for all the love and support she received while starring in tvN’s My Roommate Is a Gumiho! Read on to find out.

In a fickle place like the entertainment industry, it is particularly heartwarming to see some celebrity couples stand the test of time! Actors and celebrity couple Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol are great examples of a 'perfect couple'. The two talented actors met on the sets of tvN's 'Reply 1988' and hit it off instantly. While the couple did not have a happy ending on screen, fans were delighted to know that the actors transitioned from 'reel life' to 'real life'!

Recently, rumours were rife that the celebrity couple has called it quits after fans noticed the brewing chemistry between Hyeri and Jang Ki Yong, her co-star from My Roommate Is A Gumiho. However, the celebrity couple quickly shut down loose talk about their breakup and shared that they are strong as ever. In a recent interview with SpoTV News, Hyeri expressed her gratitude towards actor and boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol for his dependable support throughout the drama. Hyeri shared that Ryu Jun Yeol makes her feel special and respected in their relationship and is always supportive and understanding as a partner. Hyeri also revealed that Ryu Jun Yeol monitored her performance in every single episode and shared his feedback. She commented, "I feel so grateful to him for watching every episode, without missing a single one".

Well, it seems like Ryu Jun Yeol's dedicated viewing has helped the drama snag good ratings for its finale episode! The viewership ratings rose significantly for the last episode as the fantasy-romance drama earned an average nationwide rating of 4.0 percent - the highest nationwide average achieved by the drama during the second half of its run. Also, My Roommate Is a Gumiho took first place in its time slot across all cable channels among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored an average nationwide rating of 2.8 percent and a peak of 3.1 percent. Congratulations team My Roommate Is A Gumiho!

