Girl's Day's Hyeri is winning hearts by donating hygiene products for young girls on her birthday today

Girl’s Day’s Hyeri celebrated her birthday by making a thoughtful donation! Read on to find out.

Happy Birthday to Hyeri! The talented singer and actress turns 27 years old today (28 years in Korean age). Lee Hyeri debuted with the girl group Girl's Day and was named as the 'Nation's Little Sister' due to her immense popularity among Korean citizens. Well, it seems like Hyeri has certainly lived up to her title as 'Nation's Little Sister' as she made a generous and meaningful donation on her birthday today.

On her birthday June 9, Hyeri donated 50 million won (approximately $44,789) to UNICEF’s “We=She Campaign” to provide hygiene products for young girls. Hyeri shared that she was disheartened to know that many young girls face difficulties during their periods because they don’t have hygiene products or face discrimination and pain because of customs that see periods as being impure. She shared that her heart pained knowing that many female students don’t go to school because there are no separate bathrooms for boys and girls at school. She hopes this gives at least a little support so that all young girls can mature happily in safe and clean environments.

This isn't the first time, Hyeri has made such a meaningful donation. Hyeri has previously donated 100 million won to the education program 'Schools for Asia', and thus, became the youngest member of the 'UNICEF Honors Club', a group of sponsors who have donated large sums. Hyeri is currently starring in the fantasy romance drama, My Roommate Is A Gumiho alongside Jang Ki Yong, Kim Do Hwan and Kang Hanna.

