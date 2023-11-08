Girl's Day's Sojin and Doctor Lawyer's Lee Dong Ha reveal November 18 as wedding date
Girl’s Day member Sojin and actor Lee Dong Ha had previously announced a November wedding. The couple is set to tie their knots on November 18th in Seoul.
Key Highlight
-
Girl’s Day’s Sojin and actor Lee Dong Ha to get married on November 18th in Seoul
-
Sojin and Lee Dong Ha shared the screen together in the drama Ghost Mansion in 2021
On November 8, KST, it was officially announced that Girl’s Day’s Sojin and actor Lee Dong Ha will tie the knot in Seoul on November 18, KST. The wedding ceremony is intended to be an intimate affair, with only close family members, relatives, and their friends in attendance. Additionally, fellow celebrities, including members of Girl's Day, are anticipated to be among the guests, offering their well wishes and blessings for the couple's future together.
Pratyusha Dash is an English Literature Graduate from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies with a deep passion for Korean...