Girl’s Day’s Sojin weds Doctor Lawyer fame Lee Do Ha; See PICS

In an intimate and private celebration, Girl's Day's Sojin and actor Lee Dong Ha exchanged vows, uniting their lives amidst the warmth of close friends and family. The cherished ceremony marked the beginning of their shared journey, a momentous occasion filled with love, laughter, and heartfelt wishes from those closest to them.

Sojin from Girl’s Day and actor Lee Do Ha have officially entered matrimony

On November 18, Sojin and Lee Dong Ha embraced their union in an intimate wedding ceremony, graced by the presence of Girl's Day members Hyeri, Minah, and Yura. Hyeri, expressing her heartfelt sentiments, delivered a touching speech, assuring Sojin of unwavering support and endless companionship throughout their journey, reminiscing about their cherished moments together.

In candid snapshots shared by the Girl's Day members, the radiant couple, adorned in elegant attire, shared beaming smiles amongst their guests. Lee Dong Ha looked dashing in a navy tuxedo, while Sojin exuded joy and happiness on this momentous occasion.

Yura, capturing the essence of the day, affectionately referred to Sojin as "My prettiest unni in the world," sharing a snapshot of the couple on social media, encapsulating the joy and love witnessed at the celebration of their union.

Take a look at Sojin and Lee Do Ha’s journey together

Sojin and Lee Dong Ha initially shared the screen in the drama Ghost Mansion aired in 2021. Their on-screen rapport blossomed into an off-screen romance, captivating the hearts of their admirers. The gradual evolution of their on-set chemistry into a real-life connection became a heartwarming story for their fans.

On October 6, both artists' agencies officially affirmed the heartening news of their impending wedding, solidifying their commitment to each other beyond the screen. The confirmation added an extra layer of joy for supporters, celebrating the transition of their on-screen partnership into a beautiful off-screen love story culminating in marriage.

When the news broke about the wedding of Sojin and Lee Dong Ha on November 18, the Girl's Day member personally penned a touching letter to her fans on her social media account.

In a joint statement, Sojin's agency, Noon Company, and Lee Dong Ha's agency, 51K, confirmed the couple's decision to embark on this meaningful journey of marriage. Noon Company additionally noted that the two celebrities, having shared a fulfilling and enduring relationship, will be tying the knot to become each other's lifelong partners.

