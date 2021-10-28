Girl's Day's Yura looks every inch a diva in the newly released stills of 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'

The first stills of Girl's Day's Yura from SBS' upcoming office-romance drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' were released, and we must say, Yura looks like a diva! The countdown for the drama has begun and we cannot wait to watch it! Earlier in the day, SBS unveiled chic stills of EXO's Sehun who is making his much-awaited return to the acting world following his successful run in web dramas.

Girl's Day's Yura will play Hye Rin, a popular celebrity with a large social media following. In the newly released stills, Yura looks gorgeous in a seaweed green peacoat, with her hair cascading down her shoulders. Since she plays a popular celebrity with a large social media following, her face registers a confident and charismatic attitude, looking stunning.

You can check out the still images below:

'Now, We Are Breaking Up' portrays various stories about love and relationships that occur in the fashion industry. It will depict the bitterness of a breakup and the emotional turmoil an individual goes through as a result of that. 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' is penned by Je In, who previously wrote the drama, Misty. Now, We Are Breaking Up will be directed by Lee Gil Bok, who previously worked on My Love From the Star, Vagabond, and Dr Romantic 2.

The upcoming SBS drama is set to air on November 12 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

