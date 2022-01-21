Girl's Day's Yura & Yoon Park look smart & professional in the new stills from 'Forecasting Love and Weather'

JTBC released the first look for Girl's Day's Yura and Yoon Park from their show 'Forecasting Love and Weather'. It is an upcoming office romance drama about the work and love lives of the people at the Korea Meteorological Administration, who are more passionate than sweltering heat and more unpredictable than torrential downpour!

Girl's Day's Yura will be playing the role of daily weather reporter Chae Yoo Jin. Although she went into her job with big dreams of breaking news, exciting scoops, and on-site reports, Chae Yoo Jin was ultimately assigned to the 'weather and lifestyle team.' Yura will show the life of an office worker in her 20s who is arrogant on the outside but is actually not so sure as to where her life is heading.

The newly released stills capture Chae Yoo Jin’s daily life at work. She’s working hard in the briefing room of the Korea Meteorological Administration. Her hair is tied in a neat ponytail with her ID hanging by her neck, as she concentrates hard on the task at hand. However, there’s a hint of internal conflict on her face. Yura has added a great amount of empathy and vitality to the character!

You can check out the stills below:

On the other hand, Yoon Park stars as Han Ki Joon, a weatherman in the spokesperson’s office at the Korea Meteorological Administration. He is not only good looking but also logical and convincing. He struggles at the beginning of his career as part of the forecast bureau’s general team but after explaining the reasons behind his hardships, he’s scouted by the spokesperson’s office.

The newly released stills show off Han Ki Joon’s smart, professional, and charismatic aura. He looks refined despite having dressed simply. Han Ki Joon appears comfortable explaining the situation while presenting his briefing and shows his dedication to his work. It is also revealed that Han Ki Joon is Jin Ha Kyung (Park Min Young) ex-boyfriend and the ex-couple were planning to get hitched as well, however, things didn't materialise and now they must face each other at work. Yoon Park will showcase his incredible as an actor. 'Forecasting Love and Weather' premieres on February 12 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST)

You can check out the stills below:

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

ALSO READ: Park Min Young, Song Kang & cast participate in the script reading for 'Forecasting Love and Weather'

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.