Girls’ Generation alum Hyoyeon has the MOST amazing winter trends up her sleeve

Hyoyeon aka Kim Hyo-yeon or also referred to as DJ Hyo, the idol is quite multi-talented. The idol is not only a talented singer but also a great dancer, DJ, and television personality. Apart from being a Girls’ Generation alum, the icon has also starred in shows like Hello Baby, Good Girl, Jessica & Krystal and many more. Of course, being in the entertainment industry for so long has taught her a style trick or two. So this season, we’re taking inspiration straight from the pro, scroll down for some amazing winter trends that we and Hyoyeon love!

Add a pop of colour to the gloomy winter season! Colourful suits have been taking over street style and the runways. While they first started popping up in spring, they have had a resurgence for fall/winter as well. Pretty much any colourful suit works for winter. You can opt for more autumnal shades, pop colours, or even pastels.

Camel tones, shades of browns, or any same family hues are all the rage this season. You can up the sophistication factor by wearing a monochromatic outfit using your camel, oatmeal, or brown shades. If you feel overwhelmingly drab wearing so much brown, add a bit of jewellery or a pop colour handbag to liven your outfit up.

Slightly slouchy heeled boots have been a popular choice for this fall/winter season. The go-to colour for this style is white and looks fabulous paired under skirts. The most popular iteration of this trend is knee-high height which makes it a perfect boot to help transition skirts and dresses into the fall-winter season.

