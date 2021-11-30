Girls’ Generation alum Kwon Yuri is acing her subtle girl style just as well as music

Making her debut in 2007 with the popular South Korean all-girl band Girls’ Generation, Kwon Yuri quickly became a household name. In the last 2 decades, the idol has gone from young trainee to a successful musician, actress and songwriter! While she’s giving stellar performances in shows like Innocent Defendant or No Breathing or writing the next hit for her band, the idol’s style is always on point. Today, we’re looking back at a few trends that make her style so awe-worthy.

Take cues from the earth for your desired hues and opt for neutral shades as they’re here to stay. It’s a true beige buffet, especially with all the neutral street style looks that are currently overflowing with tones of Buttercream, Desert Mist, and Willow. The earthy shades also got nods from New York’s Spring/Summer 2021 Fashion Week and several fashion divas worldwide.

Thanks to COVID, getting out and about in nature is the new going out-out. Merging fashion and functionality together, the maximalist selection of parkas, fleeces and boots is brimming with options for your most functional fit yet. Sporty chic athleisure, here we come!

Another COVID trend that continues to reign supreme is the humble loungewear! After a long time spent mainly at home for many, the waters of what counts as indoor and outdoor clothing are truly muddied. This season, the obsession with loungewear and luxe pyjamas is showing no signs of going to bed. An outfit you don’t need to change out of when you get home? Sign us up.

Also read: BLACKPINK, aespa & TWICE: The crown bearers of this month’s Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings