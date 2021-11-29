Girls’ Generation alum Seohyun has some fool proof styling tips for the winter

After making her debut with Girls’ Generation in 2007, Seo Ju-hyun aka Seohyun went on to become a very successful actress! Apart from being an international music icon, the star is also known for her performances in shows like Time and We Got Married! Naturally, as she’s been in the industry for more than 2 decades, the star has picked up some fashion chops. So this winter, instead of looking at inspiration elsewhere, we’re going straight to Seohyun’s uber-chic wardrobe.

Faded denim: The 90s return with this trend perfectly, you need to swap your best jeans for the kind of denim that already looks like it’s lived its complete lifespan. Faded or stonewash is ideal but darker shades work too. For a bonus point, style it with denim upper wear but make sure the look is not too bulky and add a few pops of colours with the accessories.

Neon satin: Any satin will work wonderfully but if you really want to amp up the 90’s aesthetic then the brighter and bolder the better. Keep an eye on fabrics though, as some satin can end up looking a little cheap.

Tartan: Everyone is paying homage to our favourite Scottish fabric. Whether it’s traditional red, muted monochrome or bright blue and pink, Tartan is the adaptable pattern that can be introduced to your wardrobe via skirts, dresses or even a trim here and there. Or, take inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge! The best thing about this trend is that it usually comes back around so anything you do invest in will likely keep coming out of the wardrobe for years to come.

