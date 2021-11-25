Girls’ Generation alum Sooyoung inspires THESE 3 trends in our winter wardrobe

Sooyoung aka Choi Soo-young is a singer, actress, songwriter and a style maverick we’re taking cues from this winter. After being a short-lived member of the Korean-Japanese singing duo Route 0 during 2002 in Japan, the idol in 2007! While the 31-year-old star has spent more than a decade in the business, her style remains as fresh as ever. This winter, we’re taking notes from Sooyoung’s wardrobe for some fresh inspiration.

When winter gales are howling outside and the rain is lashing it down, you need a really sturdy, quality winter coat – one that is wind- and rain-proof of course, but also thick and warm. Sooyoung and us, naturally, trust the go-to for cosy winter coats. While you're dressing for harsh weather or layering just in case, these kinds of fool-proof coats will never leave you high and dry.

Boot up: The '60s are back and bringing their ultra-cool shoe trends with them, namely knee-high platform boots. Reminiscent of the classic go-go boot, not only do these add instant glamour and elegance to any look, but they’re also a whole lot more comfortable and wearable than their stiletto cousins. We’re wearing ours with slim-fit turtleneck jumpers, pleated miniskirts and belted trench coats (two more of our top trends!) to lean right into that ‘60s It Girl vibe.

Polo pop: We’re calling this the perfect transitional piece! The knit polo combines the relaxed ease and sporty-chic feel of a classic polo shirt with the cosy warmth of a knit. As we end autumn, wear it tucked into your favourite high-waist jeans, with ankle boots and an oversized blazer. When it gets colder, there’s no need to swap it out for a chunkier knit; simply wear over a thermal turtleneck for an extra layer that isn’t too thick under your winter coat.

