Girls’ Generation alum Tiffany is the style star we’ve been sleeping on

Stephanie Young Hwang aka Tiffany Young of Girls’ Generation is an undoubted style queen! While the singer no longer participated a lot with the South Korean band, she still has some chops and of course amazing music that she blesses fans with. After joining the band in 2007, the California born actress moved back to LA in 2017 to focus on her solo career. Today, in addition to being a superstar, the 32-year-old singer is a style star on the rise and we’re curating a list of her biggest style takeaways!

Fringe: Don't try it with your hair but with your clothes? Go for it! The cowboy fringe is still going strong as we proceed to winter 2021. And this winter, our favourite basics are taking a turn with the addition of fringe details. Be it on a denim jacket or at the bottom of a pair of pants or on the side of boots, the texture adds a pop of fun in places that are ordinarily void of it.

Hue: Jewel tones are always waiting to rear their beautiful heads once summer comes to a close, and of course, this year is no exception. With stunning shades of citrine, emerald, ruby, and sapphire, the eye-catching tones are a colour lover’s dream! Switch your basics with some colourful pieces you can add underneath while layering, or if you're feeling extra brave, try colour-popping coats!

Prep up: Last fall, it was all about Western-inspired vibes, but this year, we’re taking a turn into the world of preppiness. Think: navy, stripes, and lots of tailoring. Basically, if the likes of Blair Waldorf and Kate Middleton would have worn it, you should too.

