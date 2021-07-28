Girls' Generation CONFIRMED to make an OT8 appearance on 'You Quiz On The Block'

SONEs, we are one step away from the confirmation of a full-group comeback! Yes, you read it right. Earlier this year, rumours of the talented and gorgeous girl group making a full-group comeback in May this year went around. However, SM Entertainment stated that nothing has been decided. Then, the girl group took netizens by surprise when they launched a new TikTok account, fuelling the comeback rumours even further. However, it seems like we aren't far from a potential OT8 comeback!

On July 28, News1 reported that the members and their agencies are adjusting their respective schedules to make an OT8 appearance on tvN's 'You Quiz On The Block'. This upcoming appearance will be Girls’ Generation’s first broadcast together as a full group since 2017 when some of the members left SM Entertainment to pursue their solo careers. It is also a meaningful and joyous occasion as the group celebrates their 14th debut anniversary in August. The broadcast date for Girls' Generation's 'You Quiz On The Block' appearance hasn't been confirmed yet.

Girls’ Generation’s previous album as a full group was 'Holiday Night' in August 2017. That also marked their 10th anniversary together. In 2018, after Seohyun, Sooyoung, and Tiffany left SM Entertainment to pursue new careers; the remaining five members Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, Yuri and Yoona released 'Lil’ Touch' as Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG. We cannot wait for the grand Girls' Generation comeback soon!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Girls' Generation's Yuri to make a special appearance in the finale episode of SBS' Racket Boys

SONEs, are we excited to see SNSD together again? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.