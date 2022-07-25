Girls’ Generation confirms comeback with seventh album ‘FOREVER 1’ on THIS date

At long last, it’s finally happening! On July 25, Girls’ Generation officially announced details for their highly-anticipated comeback. The girl group will be returning on August 8 with their seventh album, ‘FOREVER 1’. Along with this announcement, Girls’ Generation has also released the teaser for their upcoming comeback.

Check out the teaser, below:

‘FOREVER 1’ marks Girls’ Generation’s first full-group comeback in five years, and the album is being released in celebration of the girl group’s 15th debut anniversary. The upcoming album is set to follow Girls’ Generation’s previous full-group comeback, with their sixth album ‘Holiday Night’ in August 2017.

Further, the girl group will reportedly also be appearing as a full group on JTBC’s ‘Ask Us Anything’ (also called ‘Knowing Bros’, literal translation). According to the reports, the recording for the same is scheduled for July 28. Previously, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA had also promised during an appearance on the show, that the girl group will appear on the show in celebration of their 15th debut anniversary. It appears that YoonA successfully kept her promise!

Leading up to their immensely awaited comeback, Girls’ Generation has also been starring in a new variety show, ‘SoShi TamTam’ (literal title). Premiered on July 5, the JTBC variety show is helmed by producing director (PD) Jung Seung Il (JTBC’s ‘Battle Table, Fin.K.L’s ‘Camping Club’), and sees the girl group’s members taking part in multiple variety show staples including reality, games, and documentary-style formats.

Also known as SNSD, Girls’ Generation debuted in August 2007 with their iconic single, ‘Into the New World’. Currently comprising eight members, Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, YoonA, and Seohyun, following the release of their 2017 album, the members had been greeting fans through various solo activities.

Stay tuned for more updates!

