Girls’ Generation doubles own record with FOREVER 1 sales; MV Director apologizes for plagiarising Disney logo

Girl group Girls’ Generation released their seventh studio album ‘FOREVER 1’ on August 5 digitally, while the physical albums were released on August 8. After completing a week full of sales, the official numbers have come in, once again showing the veteran musicians’ prowess. On August 14, Hanteo Chart released information that ‘FOREVER 1’ had sold 100,000 copies on the day of release.

This has broken the group’s previous first week sales record of 90,217 albums sold of their 2017 release ‘Holiday Night’, and that too within a day. Moreover, according to the numbers recorded for the week of August 8-14, the first week sales for ‘FOREVER 1’ amount to 186,687 which is more than double of their last record set five years ago, making for a successful comeback for the eight piece.

In other news, following the reports of plagiarism, the director of Girls’ Generation’s music video for title track ‘FOREVER 1’ has come forward. In the MV, right in the beginning, a logo commemorating the 15th debut anniversary of the girl group can be seen as the eight members take the stage with celebrations around them. The logo was reportedly plagiarised from Tokyo DisneySea’s 15th anniversary logo.

Director Shin Hee Won has apologised for using the logo without researching the source. He detailed the planning, directing, and choosing of the logo and its creation, of which he was a part of. He revealed that he searched for a number based logo for the music video’s parade set and decided on this logo from several reference images. The director has apologized for the use of the source without permission.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK tops girl group brand reputation rankings in August; Girls’ Generation, TWICE & more rank high