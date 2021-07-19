Girls’ Generation Hyoyeon confirmed solo comeback as DJ HYO

SM Entertainment confirms solo comeback for Hyoyeon. Read ahead to know more.

An official from Hyoyeon's agency SM Entertainment told Star News on the 19th, "Hyo (DJ HYO) will release a new single in August." This new song is the first new song in about 9 months since 'Think About Me', which was released through SM Station on October 30 last year. Hyoyeon, who made her debut as Girls' Generation in 2007, has been working as a solo artist under the name of DJ HYO since 2018. In addition to his debut single 'Sober', he released singles such as 'Punk Right Now', 'Badster', and 'DESSERT', showing off her incredible abilities.

Known for her amazing dancing abilities, her fans have always wanted her to collaborate with other artists such as TWICE’s Momo. In a recent virtual fan interaction, Momo was asked this very question. To the amazement of fans, she revealed that she would very much like to collaborate with Girls' Generation's very own main dancer! Following this, a Twitter page dedicated to Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon uploaded a photo that showed a fan messaging Hyoyeon on Instagram. The message said: "Hyoyeon! Momo wants to do a dance collaboration with you."

To the surprise of everyone, Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon responded with fun emoticons, revealing that she is now aware that Momo wants to do a dance collaboration with her!

Out of all her songs, ‘DESSERT’ featuring Loopy and G-IDLE’s Soyeon was the track that stood out the most. The EDM track with hints of Eastern instrumental looping in and out. The dance, instrumental, sets and outfits made up for a groovy and hip-swaying MV. The ‘DESSERT’ challenge had also taken over TikTok and Instagram like a storm. Artists like NCT’s Jaehyun, Girls’ Generation Taeyeon, Sunny, Sooyoung, Tiffany, Yoona and many more have participated in the challenge, which was well loved by their fans.

We are excited to see what new concepts Hyoyeon will adorn as DJ HYO.

