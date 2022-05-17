Girls’ Generation to make a full group comeback for 15th debut anniversary; 5 years after ‘Holiday Night’

Girls' Generation, who debuted in August 2007 with the single 'Into the New World', will celebrate their 15th anniversary this year, releasing a new album for fans who have supported them for a long time. In particular, this album is more meaningful as it is a comeback in about 5 years since the regular 6th album 'Holiday Night' released in August 2017, and as a full album with all 8 members.

In addition, Girls' Generation plans to appear on various TV shows and standalone reality programs to commemorate the release of their 15th anniversary album, raising expectations. Since their debut, Girls' Generation has recorded hits for every song they release, such as 'Girls' Generation', 'Gee', 'Tell Me Your Wish (Genie)', and 'Lion Heart', making them a Legendary Girl Group. Not only did they prove the group's overwhelming status and power, but they also received a lot of love for their colorful music through unit and solo activities.

Girls' Generation was formed by SM Entertainment. The group is composed of eight members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun. Originally a nine-piece ensemble, Jessica departed from the group in September 2014. Among the prominent South Korean figures and most popular K-pop groups worldwide, Girls' Generation has earned numerous accolades and the honorific nickname ‘The Nation's Girl Group’ in their home country.

The group's signature musical styles are characterized as electropop and bubblegum pop, though their sound has varied widely, incorporating various genres including hip hop, R&B, and EDM. In 2017, Billboard honored Girls' Generation as the Top K-pop Girl Group of the Past Decade. They are the first Asian girl group to achieve five music videos with over 100 million views on YouTube with ‘Gee’, ‘I Got a Boy’, ‘The Boys’, ‘Mr. Taxi’, and ‘Oh!’.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Proof of Inspiration: V ruminates about two sides of himself in new clip for upcoming anthology album

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Are you excited for their comeback? Let us know in the comments below.