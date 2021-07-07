Is Girls' Generation making an OT8 comeback? Here's everything you need to know

Girls' Generation have sparked comeback rumours after opening a TikTok account. Read on to find out.

It is raining comebacks and it seems like we might get another comeback soon. On July 6, fans were surprised to find out that the talented and gorgeous girl group have opened an official TikTok account, which has now accumulated almost 12K followers. The profile page features Taeyeon's photo as the main image as she just made her solo comeback with Weekend!

The official TikTok account has sparked a discussion amongst SONEs that a possible OT8 comeback might be on its way! Sometime back, there were strong rumours that the group might be making a full group comeback in May, but that never materialised. However, this time we may not be far off from reality and may get an OT8 comeback sooner than before! The girls are busy pursuing their solo careers but have promised that when the time comes, they will come together to release group music for their fans. Girls' Generation's last comeback was Holiday Night in 2017.

Meanwhile, Taeyeon's newly released single, Weekend topped iTunes Top Songs charts in 14 different regions including United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Peru, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Luxembourg. The disco-pop genre track expresses the individual's desire to escape the dullness of everyday life and enjoy a carefree weekend.

Credits :Taeyeon Instagram

