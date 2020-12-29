Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon ANGRY about the dating rumour with VIXX member Ravi?

Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon and VIXX member Ravi were recently linked. Following the turn of events, it seems like Taeyeon is upset with the dating rumours.

Over the past few days, rumours about Taeyeon and Ravi in a relationship made the headlines and they have known each other for more than a year. While the VIXX member's agency GROOVL1N confirmed his relationship, the agency handling Girls’ Generation, SM Entertainment, denied Taeyeon's relationship to the star. After the confusion, GROOVL1N also denied the claims. As fans of the two groups still come to terms the recent developments, it seems like Taeyeon is upset with the turn of events.

Her thoughts reflected with her recent Instagram post. On December 27, Taeyeon shared a meme featuring SHINee member Key, one of Taeyeon friend from SM and fellow cast on the show DoReMi Market, bitting on his tongue, attempting to stop himself from saying things he wants to say. Sports Time reported that Taeyeon shared the meme with the caption, "a useful meme (photo) to use when you are desperately holding something in.”

Over the weekend, Joy News reported that Taeyeon and Ravi spent Christmas together. It was reported that Ravi was at Taeyeon’s house in Sungsoo-dong. The two then returned to Ravi’s house located near Sunreung soon after. Following the confusion, GROOVL1N said, "The two are just close colleagues who became close after working together. Please refrain from releasing speculative articles. Please keep a lookout for more activities from Ravi in the future.”

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment denied the report and said that "they only have a close sunbae and hoobae friendship since working together on Ravi's song."

What do you think about the confusion? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: VIXX's Ravi's 2D1N psychological test gains attention amid his & Girls' Generation's Taeyeon's dating rumours

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×