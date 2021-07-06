Girls’ Generation member Yuri drops hints about the group’s activities in an interview

Girls’ Generation members have recently been sharing ideas for activities with each other. Read more to know about it.

Girls’ Generation member Yuri dropped hints about the group’s possible activities. In an interview for her recent show ‘Bossam: Steal the Fate’, she expressed the desire to have more group activities with the other members of the band. Yuri shared that they all have been sharing ideas with each other recently while they keep working hard to pursue solo activities in different fields. She expressed that they all want to perform and present themselves whenever the opportunity arises. A major hint was when she said there might be a good chance to fulfil this wish soon. However, they do not want to rush or be in haste as they want to put up good music and performance.

Girls’ Generation, or known as SNSD, consists of eight members who are currently building their solo careers. Taeyeon is a singer who is making a comeback with her new single ‘Weekend’. Sunny is currently part of a variety show called ‘Idea Panda’ while Hyoyeon became a DJ and has also released solo music such as her recent single ‘Dessert’. Yoona, Seohyun and Sooyoung have become renowned and well-established actresses. Tiffany is pursuing a solo music career. Seohyun, Sooyoung and Tiffany left SM Entertainment but remain part of the group. Yuri has also acted in several dramas and a few films. She debuted as a soloist in 2018. Currently, she starred in the hit historical drama ‘Bossam: Steal the Fate’ which ended with high viewership ratings.

After the drama, Yuri discussed her future plans in the interview. She said that she will begin shooting for her web variety show ‘Yuri’s Table’ where she becomes a chef and shares recipes with guests. Girls’ Generation has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2017 after a few members left SM. Nevertheless, they have not disbanded which means they can work together as a group whenever they want to. Yuri hinting at it is exciting news for the fans of this popular and respected girl group.

