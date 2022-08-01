Girls’ Generation members resemble mythological creatures in latest concept photos for ‘FOREVER 1’

On July 31st, SM Entertainment released new teaser images of Girls' Generation members, who are making a comeback on the 15th anniversary of their debut. In the released teaser image, you can see Taeyeon, Sooyoung, Seohyun, Tiffany, Yuri and Hyoyeon who stand out with fantastic visuals and unique styling in the background of a colorful party space.

In the published photo, Hyoyeon is wearing a deer tiara crown and has faint eyes. Soap bubbles and sharp nails created a mysterious atmosphere. In another photo, Hyoyeon aroused curiosity by taking pictures with people with colorful hair and various skin colors.

Girls' Generation's 7th full-length album 'FOREVER 1' contains a total of 10 songs with various charms, including the title song 'FOREVER 1' of the same name. In addition, this album will be released as an album on August 8th, and it is currently available for pre-order at online and offline music stores.

The new song 'Lucky Like That' included in Girls' Generation's 7th regular album 'FOREVER 1', which is making a comeback on the 5th, is an impressive pop song with a light guitar performance and powerful drum beat. The faint melody and Girls' Generation's beautiful vocal harmony harmonize, and the lyrics that a miracle of meeting again like fate happens if we wish each other is impressive. Another b-side song 'You Better Run' is an electronic pop ballad with a sharp sound and strong vocals.

In particular, the lyrics draw attention by depicting the main character, who left after foretelling revenge, returning to terrorize the opponent with the narrative after the title song 'Run Devil Run', the title song of Girls' Generation's 2nd regular album repackage.

ALSO READ: BLACKSWAN announces departure of Judy and Young Heun as they graduate from the girl group

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.