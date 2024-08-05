Girls’ Generation members YoonA, Sooyoung and more celebrate group’s 17th anniversary with adorable photos, videos; Check out

The members of Girls’ Generation reunited to celebrate their 17th debut anniversary. They’ve shared beautiful group photos and videos on Instagram to mark the occasion. Also known as SNSD, Girls' Generation is a beloved South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group consists of eight members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun.

On August 5, Girls' Generation celebrated their 17th anniversary by announcing their recent reunion for the special occasion. They shared several photos from their get-together on Instagram. YoonA captioned her post, "Girls' Generation 17th Debut Anniversary," while Tiffany kept it simple with, "seventeen."

Since Sunny couldn’t attend, her bandmates humorously edited her into their group photo. Seohyun added in the caption writing, “Please be understanding of the inept editing, hehe. Soonkyu [Sunny’s given name] unnie is always with us in our hearts.”'

Sooyoung posted, “Happy Birthday, Fani & Girls’ Generation & SONE [Girls’ Generation’s fan club],” and then humorously shared, “Seohyun has decided to use informal speech with me starting today.” She ended with a warm, “Soonkyu, I miss you.”

Hyoyeon expressed, “Thank you to SONE for always being together with us,” while Yuri shared, “17th anniversary self-celebration. Happy Anniversary, Girls’ Generation and SONE.” Taeyeon, YoonA, Yuri, and Hyoyeon also recorded some adorable videos for the celebration, which you can check out below alongside the photos!

Girls' Generation debuted on August 5, 2007, as initially a nine-member group, Jessica departed in September 2014. Renowned as one of South Korea's most influential and successful K-pop acts, they’ve garnered numerous awards and earned the endearing title The Nation's Girl Group in their home country, South Korea.

The group is known for their signature electropop and bubblegum pop styles, but their music spans various genres, including hip hop, R&B, and EDM. In 2017, Billboard recognized Girls' Generation as the Top K-pop Girl Group of the Past Decade. They also made history as the first Asian girl group to have five music videos surpassing 100 million views on YouTube, including Gee, I Got a Boy, The Boys, Mr. Taxi, and Oh!.

They are credited with redirecting the public’s focus back to female idols after a period when male idol groups dominated the Korean music industry from 2002 to 2007. Their 2009 single Gee was titled Song of the Decade by MelOn and is recognized as one of the first K-pop tracks to gain significant international attention, according to Google Statistics.

