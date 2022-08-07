Girls’ Generation ranks atop iTunes charts in multiple regions with ‘FOREVER 1’

Girls’ Generation’s recent music release is receiving immense love! On August 5 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), the iconic girl group released their seventh full album ‘FOREVER 1’. This not only marks Girls’ Generation’s first full-group release in five years following their sixth album ‘Holiday Night’, but also commemorates their fifteen debut anniversary.

Following its release, ‘FOREVER 1’ debuted at number one on the worldwide iTunes album chart. Meanwhile, as of 11:30 am KST on August 6 (8 am IST), the album had already hit the number one marks on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 31 different regions all over the world. This includes India, Sweden, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Japan, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Macao, Cambodia, Thailand, Brunei, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Turkey, and the Philippines, and more.

Not only on international iTunes charts, but Girls’ Generation also soared high on domestic charts, with their lead single of the same name from ‘FOREVER 1’ ranking atop real-time music charts like Bugs and Vibe. Further, the album ‘FOREVER 1’ topped Recochoku’s daily album ranking in Japan, and reached number one on China’s QQ Music’s digital album sales chart.

Girls’ Generation debuted on August 5, 2007, under SM Entertainment, with their single ‘Into the New World’. Presently comprising eight members, Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, YoonA, and Seohyun, Girls’ Generation reunited in celebration of their 15th debut anniversary. Further, leading up to their comeback, the members also participated in their very own variety show, ‘SoShi TamTam’.

While ‘FOREVER 1’ dropped on digital platforms on August 5, the album’s physical release is slated for August 8.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: HallyuTalk REACTS to ‘Bad Decisions’ with BTS’ Jin, Jimin, V & Jungkook, Benny Blanco as well as Snoop Dogg