Girls’ Generation reunite as OT8, talk about tough schedules, possible comeback & more

On September 1, all the members of the famous girl group Girls’ Generation reunited at the set of tvN’s ‘You Quiz on the Block’. The girls took this moment to share the sweet memories of working as a group, tight schedules, the possibility of having a comeback, feeling old and more.

Even though the girls do meet up sometimes, this was the entire group’s reunion after a long time after Sooyoung and Tiffany insisted everyone to join the same. YoonA told fans that the girls discussed not to cry while introducing themselves, revealing how much the group mean to all of them.

The members also revealed how they feel old around young artists. Yuri discussed how their juniors would say ‘my mom was a huge fan of Girls’ Generation’ and the singer would immediately start thinking about how old she actually is!

As one of the leading girl groups of their time, Girls’ Generation had extremely tight schedules which would often require the girls to travel from one country to another immediately after giving a performance. The year ends were especially tiresome as the members had to prepare for so many special performances that they often didn’t get more than a few hours to learn the choreography.

Even after fifteen years, the girls felt equally connected to the group, as, when asked about a comeback, the members didn’t hesitate to say that they are all willing to have a comeback anytime!

Girls’ Generation debuted in 2007 under SM Entertainment and will be celebrating their fifteenth anniversary next year.

