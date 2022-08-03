Girls’ Generation reveals group teaser photos & more ahead of comeback with 7th album ‘FOREVER 1’

Girls’ Generation will soon be making their highly anticipated comeback! Ahead of the release of their 7th album ‘FOREVER 1’, SM Entertainment has released new updates. On August 1 at 8:30 pm IST (August 2 at midnight KST), ‘COSMIC FESTA’ version concept photos and teasers were revealed for members YoonA and Sunny.

With elaborate makeup, outfits and headpieces, these teasers put a celestial spin on glam! The backgrounds, meanwhile, embrace a pop of bright colour.

Following this, on August 2 at 8:30 pm IST (August 3 at midnight KST), SM Entertainment released group teaser photos starring all the members of Girls’ Generation in the ‘COSMIC FESTA’ concept. Check out the photos, below:

Previously, teasers for Taeyeon, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, and Seohyun in the ‘COSMIC FESTA’ concept were also released, along with ‘MR.TAXI’ version teaser images for all eight of the members.

Meanwhile, as revealed by SM Entertainment, ‘FOREVER 1’ includes a total of 10 songs, including the title song of the same name. The names of the B-Side tracks have slowly been shared to be ‘Closer’, ‘Freedom’, ‘Summer Night’, ‘Mood Lamp’, ‘Paper Plane’, ‘Lucky Like That’, ‘You Better Run’, ‘Seventeen’, and ‘Villain’ (in no particular order).

Following Girls’ Generation’s 2017 release, this is the girl group’s first group release in five years, and will also be celebrating their 15th debut anniversary. On July 25, the girl group officially announced their comeback with ‘FOREVER 1’ through a teaser. Leading up to the release, the girl group’s members have also been starring in their very own variety show ‘SoShi TamTam’.

Girls’ Generation’s seventh album ‘FOREVER 1’ releases on digital platforms on August 5, with the physical release on August 8. Stay tuned for more updates!

