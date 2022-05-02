Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon confirms solo comeback with 1st mini album ‘DEEP’ on THIS date

At midnight KST on May 1 (April 30, 8.30 pm IST), SM Entertainment uploaded a mysterious teaser to Twitter and Instagram and tagged it with girl group Girls’ Generation’s hashtags. As the image took on a bright pink hue, which is the group’s official colour, and was uploaded ahead of Girls’ Generation’s 15th debut anniversary (which is in August 2022), fans suspected this was indicative of a full group comeback.

SONEs took to Twitter to react to the teaser, coming up with multiple theories as to what the image really meant. A few hours later, we finally have answers! Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon will be making her much-awaited solo comeback! On May 2 at midnight KST (May 1, 8.30 pm IST), SM Entertainment officially announced the news by releasing a new teaser image.

The teaser shows an eye, in a black and white negative version of the photo, and is captioned with the words ‘HYO’ and ‘The 1st Mini Album (DEEP)’. The exciting teaser also revealed the date of the comeback to be May 16 at 2.30 pm IST, which is only two weeks away! Check out the teaser for Hyoyeon’s solo comeback, below:

Hyoyeon debuted as a member of Girls’ Generation in August 2007. The South Korean singer, dancer, DJ and television personality is also a member of the girl group’s sub-unit Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG as well as a member of GOT the beat (the first sub-unit of project group Girls On Top). Following Hyoyeon’s single ‘Second’ released in August last year, ‘DEEP’ will be her first solo music release in nearly a year.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Tomorrow Ep 9 & 10: Kim Hee Sun & Lee Soo Hyuk’s backstory slowly unravels, Yoon Ji On clashes with his past