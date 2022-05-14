Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon drops captivating teaser photos for first mini album ‘DEEP’

On April 30 at 8:30 pm IST, SM Entertainment dropped a mysterious teaser, featuring an image tinged in pink. Twenty-four hours later, it was revealed that Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon will be making her much-awaited solo comeback under the name ‘HYO’, with her first mini album! Titled ‘DEEP’, Hyoyeon’s mini album will be released on May 16 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

On May 9 at 8:30 pm IST, the agency dropped a ‘Mood Clip’ for ‘DEEP’, with text that reads, “If I overcome disparagement by others with humility and modesty, it becomes the driving force for further self-growth. If you like and enjoy what’s your own without being swayed by others’ standards, then that becomes the standard of the world. This is my power that no one can take lightly.”

Following this, the agency has also shared a slew of teaser images, each more captivating than the last, between May 9 to May 13. The teaser images see Hyoyeon taking on a range of styles, from neon braids to chic updos, flowing straight hair and more. With Hyoyeon embracing darker hair for this comeback, it’s giving a much more edgy look as compared to her iconic blonde tresses. While a completely different look, Hyoyeon looks striking as always! Check out some of the teaser images, below:

Meanwhile, the title song of the same name for the mini album, ‘DEEP’, is all set to be a dance track of the EDM genre. Combining electronic sounds with a dynamic bass line, ‘DEEP’ has an addictive chorus and witty lyrics as well. Including ‘DEEP’, the mini album will include a total of 7 tracks: ‘Stupid’, ‘Second (Feat. BIBI)’, ‘DESSERT (Feat. Loppy, (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon)’, ‘Badster’, ‘Punk Right Now (HYO X 3LAU)’, and ‘Sober (Feat. Ummet Ozcan)’. Out of this, ‘DEEP’ and ‘Stupid’ are new tracks, with ‘Stupid’ being a lively, energetic song of the pop dance genre.

Hyoyeon’s EP ‘DEEP’ releases on May 16 at 2:30 pm IST, under the moniker ‘HYO’.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Ha Sung Woon takes you behind-the-scenes of Our Blues’ With You with BTS’ Jimin