Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon reveals teaser images for her upcoming single

Are you ready to witness another successful comeback? Because Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon is all set to win our hearts with her fifth single ‘Second’. On July 19, an official statement was made by the singer’s agency, SM Entertainment about her plans for a comeback in August. The highly anticipated comeback was later revealed to be on August 9 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Hyoyeon will be making a comeback after more than nine months of the release of her previous song ‘Think About Me’.

In the teaser photos for ‘Second’, the thirty-one year old singer can be seen in a playful mood, with two high buns and a beautiful knitted dress full of fresh and bright summer colours.

Here are the teaser images for ‘Second’.

The song ‘Second’ will be a summer dance pop song with soft beats and heavy 808 bass and will be uploaded on various music streaming platforms including iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify.

Hyoyeon will be collaborating with BIBI, a twenty-two year old soloist. BIBI is a singer-songwriter under Feel Ghood Music and debuted into the kpop industry in 2019.

The singer made her debut in the industry in 2007 as a member of ‘Girl’s Generation’ but, along with being a member of the famous girl group, Hyoyeon debuted as a soloist under SM Entertainment in December 2016 with her song ‘Mystery’.

She has also been working as a DJ, with the stage name DJ HYO and has done various domestic club tours and EDM concerts.