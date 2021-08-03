Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon set to drop summery dance pop single featuring BIBI on THIS date

HYO's fifth single 'Second' will be released on August 9 at 2:30 pm IST on various music sites such as Flo, Melon, Genie, iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music. The new song 'Second' is a summer dance-pop song with a light rhythm and heavy 808 bass. In addition, this song is expected to fascinate music fans as new singer-songwriter BIBI participated in the featuring and lyrics, and HYO's powerful voice and BIBI's unique rapping combined to create a ‘hip synergy’.

HYO announced her transformation into a DJ through her first single 'Sober' in 2018, and then released 'Punk RightNow', 'Badster', 'DESSERT', etc. She has been pretty active with her solo career over the years therefore, many fans are looking forward to her newest work, this time in collaboration with the indie-pop artist BIBI. BIBI, short for nakedbibi, is a solo singer-songwriter, rapper, and producer under ‘Feel GHood Music’.

BIBI was a former contestant on the reality television show, The Fan after being recommended onto the show by Yoon Mi Rae and Tiger JK. She made it into the finale but ultimately lost in the final episode. Several months later, she made her official solo debut on May 15, 2019, with her digital single "Binu''. She was scouted by Yoon Mi Rae who wanted her to join Feel GHood Music as a topline songwriter but after they met, she was signed as an artist.

Hyoyeon is a solo singer and DJ under SM Entertainment. Hyoyeon is also a member of Girls Generation (SNSD). She debuted as a soloist on December 1, 2016, with the song ‘Mystery’ through SM Station. She also released another single in 2017 called ‘Wannable’ featuring the talented rapper ‘SanE’. She has also been promoted as DJ HYO through domestic club tours and EDM concerts since 2018 but had to stop in 2020 due to the pandemic.

