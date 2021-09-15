Girls’ Generation’s Kwon Yuri set to make her comeback to the big screen with ‘Dolphin’

Girls' Generation member and actress Kwon Yuri is making a comeback to the screen with the independent film 'Dolphin'. On September 14th, SM Entertainment, the agency of Kwon Yu-ri, said, "Kwon Yuri has confirmed her appearance as the main character Na Yeong in the independent film 'Dolphin', which tells the story of Na-yeong, a village keeper who only knew her family, who fell in love with bowling and went all-in."

Na Yeong, played by Kwon Yuri in the play, was born in a small town and is a local news reporter who has never left it. He is a person who lives with the pleasure of taking care of his family and villagers.Kwon Yuri will portray the process of Na Yeong, who was afraid of change, learning bowling, opening the door of her heart and gaining hope with realistic acting.

Kwon Yuri, who has accumulated filmography by appearing in various dramas and movies until now. She took on the role of Princess Soo-kyung, the beautiful princess, in the recently ended drama 'Bossam: Stealing The Fate' and led the MBN drama record for the highest viewership ratings ever with her stable acting skills. In a situation where her future steps as an actress are attracting attention, Kwon Yuri has chosen the independent film 'Dolphin' as her next work. Interest is focused on how Kwon Yuri will bring out the emotions and sympathy of the audience.

Kwon Yuri, known professionally as Yuri, is a singer and actress. In 2007, she debuted as a member of the popular South Korean girl group Girls' Generation. She was the MC of SBS's "The Rallyist" and Olive TV's "Maps" alongside actress Choi Kang Hee.

