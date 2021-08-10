Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and Na In Woo cast as leads in the upcoming fantasy webtoon adaptation drama

Seohyun from the group 'Girls' Generation' and Na In Woo, who received attention for appearing in 'River where the Moon rises', will appear in the drama 'Lovers of Jinx'. It tells the story of a man who lives with misfortune as his destiny and the goddess of fortune hidden by a chaebol family. It is based on a webtoon of the same name.

Seohyun plays Seulbi, who has the ability to see the future of the person she touches. He is a character who grows up locked up in a secret room, escapes 7 years ago, meets Gong Soo-gwang (Na In Woo), spends a dreamy day, and has a dream for the world. Na In Woo plays the role of 'Gong Soo-gwang', a fishmonger at Seodong Market and a special jinx. After meeting Seulbi 7 years ago, Gong Soo-gwang loses everything and leads a completely different life from before.

Debuted as part of Girls’ Generation in 2007, Seohyun had her theatrical debut in 2014 as the lead in the Moon Embracing the Sun musical and has also participated in the Korean versions of Gone with the Wind and Mamma Mia!. In March 2019, Seohyun signed with the agency Namoo Actors after having left SM Entertainment in October 2017.

Na In Woo first debuted in 2015 through the MBC television series 'Shine or Go Crazy'. He achieved wide recognition through the hit tvN television series 'Mr. Queen'. His first lead role was in the 2021 series 'River Where the Moon Rises'.

Yoon Sang-ho of 'River where the Moon rises' fame is directing, and writer Jang Yoon-mi, who wrote the screenplays for the movies 'Lucky' and 'Scarlet Innocence', took charge of the script. They confirmed the initial shooting revolving around Seohyun and In Woo and will begin the rest of the principal shooting after the entire cast has been confirmed.

