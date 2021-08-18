Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and Na In Woo’s ‘The Jinx’s Lover’: Here’s all we know about the cast

Kim Dong young , Choi Jung woo , Lee Ho Jong , and Jo Han gyeol have confirmed their appearance in the new drama ‘The Jinx’s Lover' which is a fantasy romance about a human man who lives in obedience to his unhappy life as his destiny and a goddess who jumps out of the unknown world to break the curse, transcending a cruel fate.

Seohyun (Seulbi), Na Inwoo (Gong Soo-gwang), Jeon Gwang-ryeol (Seon Sam-joong), and Ki Do-hoon (Seon Min-jun) have confirmed their appearances, while rising stars Kim Dong-young, Choi Jung-woo, Lee Ho-jeong, and Jo Han-gyeol are the chief executive officers, respectively. Casting has been confirmed for the roles of Seon Dong-shik, Jo Jang-kyung, and Jo Jang-geun.

Kim Dong-young takes on the role of Director Wang, the branch manager of Seodong Market in 'The Godfather of Goseong'. As a loan shark, he is expected to create a friendly relationship with Gong Soo-gwang (Na In-woo) by chance and present a pleasant chemistry. Choi Jeong-woo, who plays Seon Dong-sik, starts a complex with his cousin Seon Min-joon, and clashes with him in every case and confronts him.

Lee Ho-jeong takes on the role of Jo Jang-gyeong, the fiancee of Seon Min-joon (Ki do hoon) and the younger brother of Jo Jang-geun. She really likes Min-Jun Seon, who is her partner in arranged marriage, and says that she will draw another heartbreaking romance. In addition, Jo Han-gyeol is said to be struggling between complicated friendships as Jo Jang-geun, a friend of Gong Su-gwang and Seon Min-joon as well as Jo Jang-kyung's older brother.

ALSO READ: Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and Na In Woo cast as leads in the upcoming fantasy webtoon adaptation drama

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast addition? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.