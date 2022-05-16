Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and Na In Woo starrer drama ‘Jinxed At First’ to premiere on THIS date

The new KBS 2TV drama 'Jinxed At First', which is scheduled to be broadcasted for the first time on June 15, is about a man who lives in mercy to his unhappy life, and a goddess who jumps out of the unknown world to break the curse. It is a fantasy romance drama that transcends this cruel fate.

Seohyun plays the role of Seulbi, who doesn't know what the world is like because she grew up trapped in her secret room. Through Soo Kwang (Na In Woo), Seulbi learns that there is an unknown world she has never experienced before, and she boldly leaves her secret room. In addition, she will have a special relationship with Soo Kwang and will draw interestingly about the changing process.

The production team of 'Jinxed At First' said, "Seulbi is a character who makes people around her happy and brings happiness wherever she goes, but she is also the protagonist of a very complicated story. Please watch Seulbi’s challenges and difficulties as she adapts to an unfamiliar environment in an instant, as well as the fantastic romance she will create with Gong Soo Kwang.”

As such, 'Jinxed At First' is expected to captivate the small screen this summer with not only the love story of the man and woman who met each other like fate, but also the lively atmosphere and colorful visuals, as well as the main and supporting actors who have colorful charms.

'Jinxed At First' is scheduled to premiere on June 15th at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST).

ALSO READ: Tomorrow Ep 13 & 14 Review: Kim Hee Sun and Lee Soo Hyuk’s painful history unravels

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments below.