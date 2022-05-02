Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun looks breathtaking in first stills from ‘The Jinx’s Lover’

KBS2’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama, ‘The Jinx’s Lover’ (literal title) has shared its first stills of the show’s female lead, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun! Based on a webtoon, the drama is set to follow the story of an unfortunate man who ends up meeting the goddess of fortune.

While Seohyun takes on the role of Seul Bi, the goddess of fortune, Na In Woo stars opposite her as Gong Soo Kwang, a fish seller with a special jinx. The first stills from ‘The Jinx’s Lover’ showcase Seohyun looking stunning, as she embodies the role of the goddess of fortune, appearing like a character straight out of a book. Seohyun’s pure and innocent appearance in the stills, combined with long, flowing tresses and soft clothing is increasing anticipation for her transformation into the character, Seul Bi.

Check out the stills, below:

Seohyun’s character Seul Bi has the mysterious ability to see the future of the person who touches her hand. Out of curiosity, she escapes the secret room she had been locked up inside, and meets Na In Woo’s character Gong Soo Kwang. After she spends a dream-like day with him, she starts dreaming about the world outside, which she had never experienced before.

Meanwhile, Gong Soo Kwang is a character with an unfortunate fate, whose life makes a complete turn after spending a day with Seul Bi. The upcoming show, scheduled to premiere in June, is set to show the sweet chemistry between these two characters.

Stay tuned for more updates!