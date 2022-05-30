Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun & Na In Woo pose in the cute character posters for ‘Jinxed At First’

On May 30th, KBS 2TV's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Jinxed At First' released two posters starring the main cast Seohyun and Na In Woo. The poster released on this day shows Seohyun and Na In Woo giving each other a warm smile, giving you a glimpse of their lovely chemistry.

First, Seohyun, who plays Seulbi, the 'Goddess of Fortune', catches her eye. Seulbi (Seohyun), who can see the future of the person who touched her body, suffers from the shame of being trapped somewhere because of her special abilities.

However, as she is a character who dreams of romance and spreads bright energy around her even in an unhappy situation, she is curious about what kind of changes Seulbi will go through in her unfamiliar world. Seohyun's innocent smile and shining eyes in her poster show Seulbi's courage to run into an unknown world.

Gong Soo Kwang, played by Na In Woo, is a character who fell into a swamp of bad luck in an instant. He has a beautiful appearance, a good personality, and excellent abilities, but an unexpected event causes his life to change 180 degrees. Expectations are focused on whether Gong Soo Kwang (Na In Woo), who has accepted her given fate and resigned, meets her Seulbi and opens the door to her heart and makes a difference.

Although he is a person who does not want to express himself even when things are difficult, his natural kindness and human side are conveyed through Na In Woo's warm smile in the poster. Meanwhile, 'Jinxed At First' will premiere on June 15th at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST).

