Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun tests positive for COVID-19; Group’s scheduled events canceled for the week

Seohyun announced the news of her COVID-19 diagnosis through her personal social media handles on August 9th. Seohyun said, "I know that we as well as the fans have been eagerly waiting for our promotions more than anyone. Sorry!" she said, expressing her apologetic feelings to Girls' Generation fans and members.

Earlier, Girls' Generation's representative said, "Seohyun was diagnosed with COVID-19 on August 9th. As a result, Seohyun immediately stopped all schedules and is taking treatment and rest. Countdown and Inkigayo has been canceled, so we ask for your understanding.” Meanwhile, Girls' Generation recently released their 7th full-length album 'FOREVER 1'.

Girls' Generation, also known as SNSD, is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group is composed of eight members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun. Originally a nine-piece ensemble, Jessica departed from the group in September 2014. Among the prominent South Korean figures and most popular K-pop groups worldwide, Girls' Generation has earned numerous accolades and the honorific nickname ‘The Nation's Girl Group’ in their home country.

Girls' Generation debuted on August 5, 2007, with the single ‘Into the New World’ from their eponymous Korean album. The group rose to fame in 2009 with the single ‘Gee’, which claimed the top spot on KBS's ‘Music Bank’ for a record-breaking nine consecutive weeks and was Melon's most popular song of the 2000s decade.

The group consolidated their popularity in Asia with follow-up singles ‘Genie’, ‘Oh!’, and ‘Run Devil Run’, which were released between mid-2009 and early 2010. Their second Korean studio album, ‘Oh!’ (2010), won the Golden Disc award for Album of the Year (Disk Daesang), making the group the first and only female act to win the Album Daesang.

