Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun & U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young CONFIRMED to star in a romance film together

Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young will be starring in a film together to premiere on Netflix! Read on to find out.

Romance films are a much-needed break from all the gritty dramas, crime-thrillers and exaggerated makjang content we see on our screens! According to a report by YTN News, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young are confirmed to be starring in a romance film together. On March 22, Netflix revealed that Seohyun and Lee Jun Young had confirmed that have indeed signed the tentatively titled film, Moral Sense.

Based on the eponymous webtoon, Moral Sense tells the story of an unconventional romance story between a man with unique tastes and a woman who unintentionally finds out about his secret. Seohyun will be essaying the role of Jung Ji Woo, who will find out about her colleague’s secret tastes by coincidence and lead a risky romance with him. Seohyun will be making her Korean big-screen debut with this film. Lee Jun Young will be portraying the role of Jung Ji Hoo, the co-worker with the secret taste. As Jung Ji Hoo he will captivate viewers with his duality, his charming ways with his female co-workers and his hidden personal tastes behind his perfect facade.

Based on the synopsis, the film promises to be an interesting and unique romance story. Both Seohyun and Lee Jun Young have proved themselves as talented actors too. Seohyun has starred in dramas like Time, Hello Dracula, and more recently, Private Lives. Lee Jun Young is a rising actor who has starred in dramas like Good Casting and Please Don’t Date Him. He is all set to charm audiences with the upcoming drama Imitation.

