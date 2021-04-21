Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung And Choi Tae Joon starrer So I Married An Anti-Fan reveals premiere date

Choi Tae Joon and Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung’s upcoming drama So I Married An Anti-Fan will finally be airing at the end of this month! Read on to find out.

We finally have the confirmed broadcast date for Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung And Choi Tae Joon starrer So I Married An Anti-Fan! A light-hearted and feel-good drama is all we need in these scorching summers and lockdown. So I Married An Anti Fan is based on the 2010 eponymous novel by writer Kim Eun Jung. This is the official Korean remake of the book. There have been many adaptations, the most popular one is a Chinese film which stars EXO's Chanyeol in the lead role. The romantic-comedy story is about a famous K-pop star Hoo Joon, played by Choi Tae Joon and his anti-fan Lee Geun Young, played by Sooyoung who is a magazine reporter.

Lee Geun Yeung throws up on Hoo Joon at a dazzling night event. The next day she is fired from her job and she assumes Hoo Joon orchestrated her dismissal. She is angry and protests outside his agency's office. The media covers this and terms Lee Geun Yeung as Hoo Joon's number one anti-fan. What happens next is left to be seen on the premiere broadcast of the show on April 30th KST. The drama also shows the complicated relationship between JJ, portrayed by 2PM’s Chansung and Oh In Hyun, portrayed by Han Ji An. They were close friends with Hoo Joon in his trainee days but have now drifted apart.

You can check out the official trailer below:

So I Married An Anti Fan has been in the making since August 2018 but got delayed due to unforeseen circumstances! The drama will air on April 30 KST.

Where can you watch the drama? You can watch the drama on Viki.

