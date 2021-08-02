Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung confirmed as lead in KakaoTV’s new romance drama alongside Jang Geun Suk

According to a number of drama officials, Choi Soo-young decided to appear in the Kakao TV drama 'Somehow, A Country Diary'. 'Accidental Country Diary' is about a veterinarian who was thrown into a rural village the size of a palm overnight and meets a police officer there and gets used to the country life and they slowly fall in love. Choi Soo-young plays Ahn Ja-young, a police officer in the Heedong-ri police box. If something happens to someone somewhere, he is definitely there to help. He is a gifted worker and a gifted worker. He is not afraid to do things he has never done before, nor is he anxious to go places he has never been before. Jang Geun-suk takes on the role of Han Ji-yul, a veterinarian at a veterinary hospital.

This is Choi Soo-young’s newest drama since JTBC's 'Run On' and Naver TV’s ‘So I Married an Anti Fan’. 'Accidental Country Diary' is Jang Geun Suk's first drama after he was discharged from his mandatory military service in May of 2020 since he had taken a break from activities. Jang Geun Suk had previously worked with another member of Girls’ Generation, Yoona, in the hit 2012 drama ‘Love Rain’.

Jang Geun Suk is a talented actor, singer, and model. He is known for his notable roles in dramas like ‘Beethoven Virus’, ‘You’re Beautiful’, ‘Bel Ami’, ‘Love Rain’, ‘The Royal Gambler’ and ‘Switch: Change the World’.

Choi Soo Young is a versatile idol singer, actress, dancer, spokesmodel, TV presenter, and RJ, currently under Saram Entertainment. She has been a member of the girl group Girls' Generation since 2007. She started her acting career with the hit sitcom ‘Unstoppable Marriage’ in 2007 but her breakout role was the 2014 drama ‘My Blooming Days’ and since then she has worked in dramas like ‘38 Task Force’, ‘People You May Know’, ‘Man in the Kitchen’, ‘Run On’, and ‘So I Married an Anti Fan’. She also appeared in a guest role in the hit Netflix limited series ‘Move to Heaven’ as Son Yu Rim, the social worker.

The drama is set to start shooting in the second half of 2021 and release in the first half of 2022.

