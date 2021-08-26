Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung to make a guest appearance on ‘Street Woman Fighter’

On August 25, the producers of Mnet’s entertainment program ‘Street Woman Fighter’ confirmed with news agency Everyday Business Star that Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung will be making a guest appearance on the show. ‘Street Woman Fighter’ is a reality television series of eight highly talented dance crews named Hook, Lachika, Holly Bang, Coca N Butter, Proudmon, Weibe, Want and YGX.

Sooyoung’s arrival on the show is especially interesting as her appearance is going to be based on a ‘mission’, probably aiming to greet the crews with some difficult task.

The show ‘Street Woman Fighter’ premiered on August 24 and immediately became a hot potato amongst netizens and individuals who enjoy reality shows. Many people are amazed to see the cute yet fierce participants show off their charisma while trying to pave their way into the K-pop industry. The show is both intense and super fun at the same time, according to the viewers.

‘Street Woman Fighter’ stars Kang Daniel as the MC and BoA and NCT’s Taeyong as judges.

The first commercial for the show was dropped by Mnet on July 26 giving netizens a sneak-peek into what it is going to be like. This followed some doubts from the viewers’ side as reality shows are often questioned about screen time and transparency. The producer and director of the show cleared all such uncertainties by informing the viewers of the voting and screening process.

Prior to this, Mnet has produced many successful and popular dancing reality shows, thus increasing the already skyrocketing expectations.

