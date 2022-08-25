Girls’ Generation’s Sunny tests positive for COVID-19 after Seohyun

Girls’ Generation member Sunny has received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. On August 24, SM Entertainment released a statement sharing the news. According to the agency, Sunny conducted on test using a self-testing kit as she was feeling unwell, and received a positive diagnosis. After receiving a positive result on the same, Sunny underwent a rapid antigen test on the morning of August 24, and received a positive diagnosis for the virus.

Following this, Sunny has halted her scheduled activities and is currently self-isolating. The Girls’ Generation member is receiving treatment at home in accordance with the guidelines set by the quarantine authorities.

Sunny is now the second member of Girls’ Generation to have tested positive for COVID-19 this month, following fellow member Seohyun. Previously, Seohyun shared about her diagnosis through her personal social media handles on August 9. The Girls’ Generation member shared, "I know that we as well as the fans have been eagerly waiting for our promotions more than anyone. Sorry!" This was in reference to Girls’ Generation cancelling their promotional activities for the week.

Often referred to as ‘The Nation's Girl Group’ in their home country, Girls’ Generation debuted in 2007 with their single ‘Into the New World’. On August 5, the girl group returned with their seventh full album ‘FOREVER 1’, marking their first full group release in five years, following their previous album ‘Holiday Night’. Girls’ Generation’s latest release is all the more special, as it commemorates their fifteenth debut anniversary. Further, Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, YoonA, and Seohyun’s latest release is receiving immense love, both internationally and domestically.

Wishing a speedy recovery to Sunny.

