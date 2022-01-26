Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon confirms comeback with 3rd full length album ‘INVU’ on THIS date

Girls’ Generation’s leader and certified ‘vocal queen’ Taeyeon is coming back with a special Valentine’s Day surprise! On January 26, SM Entertainment revealed that the singer’s 3rd full length album ‘INVU’ will be released on February 14 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Pre-orders for the album have also started today.

Taeyeon previously dropped a pre-release single, ‘Can’t Control Myself’ on January 17, which subsequently recorded high ranks on various music charts, including number 1 on Genie and Bugs. ‘Can’t Control Myself’ also topped the iTunes Top Song chart in 14 regions around the world, including Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and more.

‘Can’t Control Myself’ is a pop-funk genre ballad that encompasses the heartbreak that comes with feeling emotionally connected to a person who constantly causes one pain. The pre-release single successfully raised already high expectations for Taeyeon’s upcoming full length album. Watch the cinematic music video for ‘Can’t Control Myself’, again, below:

The talented singer made her solo debut in 2015 with her first EP ‘I’, and has since released multiple hit tracks like ‘Rain’, ‘Why’, ‘Fine’, ‘Weekend’, and more. ‘INVU’ is Taeyeon’s first full length album in over two years, following her previous full length album ‘Purpose’ in October 2019.

Meanwhile, on January 25, Taeyeon was also confirmed to join Mnet’s comeback survival show ‘Queendom 2’ as the MC. The second season of ‘Queendom’ reportedly plans to begin filming from next month.

Stay tuned for more details about Taeyeon’s upcoming full length album, ‘INVU’!

