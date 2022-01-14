Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon displays her ethereal beauty in new teasers for ‘Can’t Control Myself’

On January 14, SM Entertainment unveiled new concept photos for Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s pre-release single ‘Can’t Control Myself’. In each photo, Taeyeon looks absolutely gorgeous in the light blonde hair, simple makeup and dark green woolen jumpsuit. 'Can't Control Myself' will be released on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on January 17th.

Taeyeon's 3rd album pre-release song 'Can't Control Myself' music video will be available as a 30-second screen advertising at various locations nationwide including theaters, billboards and more for about a month from January 18th.

'Can't Control Myself' is a pop punk ballad song that stimulates emotions with a strong sound. In the lyrics Taeyeon participated in writing the lyrics, it is a sad story of a dangerous love that has lost control, who still longs for the other person's heart even though he has an intuition that he will be hurt and hurt. In addition, this music video contains the beauty of a movie like a dramatic story and dynamic direction in harmony with the atmosphere of the new song.

Taeyeon released her debut extended play ‘I’ in 2015, which includes the number-one titular single on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2016, she released the number-one SM Station single ‘Rain’, followed by her second extended play ‘Why’, which peaked atop the Gaon Album Chart.

Her debut studio album, ‘My Voice’ (2017), yielded the top-five singles ‘11:11’, ‘Fine’ and ‘Make Me Love You’. In 2018, Taeyeon ventured into the Japanese music scene with the digital single ‘Stay’, followed by the 2019 extended play ‘Voice’. Her second studio album, ‘Purpose’ (2019), featured the successful singles ‘Four Seasons’ and ‘Spark’.

