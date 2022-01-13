Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon is full of blemishes in the new concept teasers for ‘Can’t Control Myself’

The teaser image released through Girls’ Generation's various social media handles on January 13th contains Taeyeon's sensual visual, which creates an intense and vague atmosphere in black and white tones, adding to the curiosity about the new song. The pre-release single will be released on January 17.

This new song 'Can't Control Myself' is a ballad song in the pop punk genre that stimulates emotions with strong sound. In the lyrics that Taeyeon participated in writing, it is a dangerous love that has lost control and still longs for the other person's heart, even though she has an intuition that it will hurt and it was painstakingly captured in the song.

The concept photos show her bruised face, as if the love she wanted to keep has left her with marks as memories. The eyes, however, show a myriad of emotions that are just swimming. With damp hair and smeared makeup, she looks like a poster girl for breakups.

According to Gaon Chart's 10-year cumulative album data, Taeyeon's solo albums released so far have sold a total of 1,051,567 copies, recording the highest album sales among female solo singers, reaffirming the power of a 'trusted vocal queen' once again. Taeyeon has established herself as an unrivalled vocalist by continuing her hit streak in both group and unit activities as well as music and albums presented as a solo singer.

ALSO READ: CIX’s Bae Jin Young to make his big screen debut with Thai and Singaporean joint film project

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.