Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Gaho and more confirm to sing the OSTs for Ju Ji Hoon’s ‘Mount Jiri’

On the 19th, Jirisan's production company, A-Story, introduced the lineup of singers participating in the OST such as Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Kim Jongwan, and Gaho, raising expectations for the drama. Composer ‘Ant’ served as the music director. He worked together with director Lee Eung-bok, who directed 'Mt. Jirisan' through 'Sweet Home' and 'Descendants of the Sun'. Not only this, Ant received a lot of love from drama lovers and the public through 'The World of the Married', 'When the Camellia Blooms', and 'Moonlight Drawn by Clouds'.

An official said, "Please look forward to the second lineup that includes top global artists who will create the best combination with Korea's leading writers, directors, and actors."

Set against the backdrop of towering views of Mount Jiri, where rangers and other employees of the Jirisan National Park climb through the mysterious and unexplored regions of the mountain, trying to rescue the survivors and lost trekkers. Seo Yi Kang (Jun Ji Hyun) is the park's top ranger who has vast experience in navigation, making her knowledgeable when it comes to tracking down lost individuals. One day, she becomes the partner of Kang Hyun Jo (Ju Ji Hoon), a rookie park ranger who is a military academy graduate and an ex-lieutenant who experienced a horrific incident on Mount Jiri which led him to become a ranger. The drama is centered around a mystery surrounding the mountain's many visitors; those who come to kill, and those who come to end their lives.

Jirisan is written by Kim Eun-hee. She has attracted attention with 'Kingdom' and 'Signal'. It will be directed by Lee Eung-bok, the producer of 'Mr. Sunshine', 'Goblin', and 'Descendants of the Sun'.

ALSO READ: Kingdom writer, Sweet Home director’s new drama with Jun Ji Hyun to finish filming in JUNE; Find details here

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What are your thoughts on this? Share with Pinkvilla in the comments below